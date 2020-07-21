LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Far From Home: Molten Man Battle 76128 Building Kit (294 Pieces)



Build an awesome fire monster and role-play a thrilling LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76128 Molten Man Battle with this fun construction toy. The buildable, highly posable Molten Man Marvel toy features a gripping claw, 6-stud rapid shooter, buildable ‘melting’ objects including half a car, street lamp and a traffic light attached to its body, molten lava elements and attachment points for minifigures. This cool building toy for kids includes 3 Marvel Universe minifigures—a Spider-Man figure, Mysterio and a firefighter—with weapons and accessories to play out scenes from the Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

This Spider-Man playset includes 3 Disney Marvel minifigures: a Spider-Man superhero figure with a web pack, Mysterio with energy power elements, and a firefighter with a buildable fire extinguisher

Molten Man buildable figure stands over 7-inch (18cm) tall

294 pieces – Spider-Man toy construction set for boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages This LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Molten Man Battle 76128 superhero buildable toy playset can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for imaginative play

Recreate exciting action from the Spider-Man: Far From Home movie with this fun creative toy building set