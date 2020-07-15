Lego Jurassic World – Nintendo Switch



Following the epic storylines of Jurassic park, the Lost world: Jurassic park, Jurassic park III, and Jurassic world, LEGO Jurassic world allows players to relive and experience all four Jurassic films. Reimagined in LEGO form and now available on Nintendo Switch, The thrilling adventure allows fans to play through key moments and explore isle nobler and isle saran.

Customize your own dinosaur collection: collect LEGO amber and experiment with DNA to create completely original dinosaurs

Explore isle nobler and isle saran: put your unique dinosaur creations in to paddocks as you complete Free play missions