LEGO Jurassic World Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage 75936 Building Kit, New 2020 (3120 Pieces)

Enjoy an advanced building experience and relive classic Jurassic World moments with LEGO Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage. This collectible construction toy includes 3120 building bricks and features the original Jurassic Park’s iconic gate and a large, fully posable, brick-built T. rex dinosaur toy that is ideal for display. The trigger-activated gate is framed by a wall incorporating 7 detailed, brick-built scenes inspired by the movie, such as John Hammond’s dining room, Ray Arnold’s control room and a bunker for Ian Malcolm. This LEGO Jurassic Park dinosaur toy set includes 6 minifigures and baby dinosaur figure, plus a minifigure display stand with T. rex facts plate.

Build the original Jurassic Park’s iconic gate with opening function, surrounding walls featuring iconic Jurassic Park scenes, and a fearsome T. rex!

Includes 6 minifigures: John Hammond, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry, plus a buildable minifigure display stand and a baby dinosaur toy figure

This impressive Jurassic World T. rex Rampage construction toy can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for display and creative play

This LEGO Jurassic Park build-and-display set is a challenging building experience and a great holiday and birthday gift for fans ages 16+ of Jurassic Park, T. rex models and dinosaurs

Jurassic Park gate measures over 16” (42cm) high, 18” (48cm) wide and 5” (14cm) deep; Jurassic Park T. rex dinosaur measures over 8” (22cm) high, 27” (69cm) long and 6” (17cm) wide