LEGO Ideas 21318 Tree House Building Kit (3,036 Pieces)

Build, display and play with this intricately detailed, 3036-piece LEGO Ideas 21318 Tree House toy playset. A complex build for experienced LEGO builders that all the family will love to play with, it features a landscape base, tree that can be built into different shapes, and 3 LEGO tree house cabins—a main bedroom, bathroom and kids’ room. The tree has interchangeable sets of green (summer) leaves and yellow and brown (fall) leaf elements—these and various plant elements on the base are all made from sustainable-plant-based polyethylene plastic—and the treetop and cabin roofs are removable to allow easy access. The model is packed with play-inspiring features including a buildable picnic table and seats, swing, bonfire, treasure map and hidden gem element to play out a treasure hunt, and a wind-up crane to lift items up to the balcony of the bedroom cabin. A great birthday gift, this unique toy comes with mom, dad and kids minifigures, plus a bird figure, to role-play fun family scenes. It also includes a booklet with building instructions and information about this LEGO Ideas set’s fan creator and LEGO designer.

Challenge advanced LEGO builders and inspire role-play fun with this highly detailed LEGO Tree House, featuring 3 cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest

This cool tree house toy playset includes 4 minifigures: mom, dad and 2 children, plus a bird figure

Measures over 14” (37cm) high, 10” (27cm) wide and 9” (24cm) deep

3036 pieces – This adult LEGO set for ages 16+ makes an unusual gift for LEGO fans

This LEGO Ideas 21318 Tree House eco-friendly toy features over 180 botanical elements made from plant-based polyethylene plastic and can be built together with all other original LEGO building toys and LEGO bricks for creative play