LEGO Ideas 21317 Disney Steamboat Willie Building Kit (751 Pieces)



Price: $89.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 10:19:54 UTC – Details)



Disney Mickey Mouse fans will love this LEGO Ideas 21317 Disney Steamboat Willie building toy marking the 90th anniversary of the most famous cartoon character ever. Mickey Mouse made his screen debut in a 1928 black-and-white animated short film called ‘Steamboat Willie’, which was also the first Disney film to have synchronized sound. This LEGO brick version of the S.S. Willie features steam pipes that move up and down and paddle wheels that rotate when the boat is pushed along. The boat’s bridge has room for a minifigure and play-inspiring nautical details such as the ship’s wheel, life buoy and buildable bell. On deck there is a working crane to lift the ‘potato bin’ cargo aboard and this unique toy building set comes with new-for-April-2019 Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse minifigures, each with special silver-colored decoration, plus a parrot figure. An ideal LEGO set for kids and adults to recreate scenes from the original Mickey Mouse cartoon or simply build and display this striking monochrome model.

Fans can celebrate Disney Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary with this Steamboat Willie model toy, featuring steam pipes that move up and down and paddle wheels that rotate when the boat is pushed along, an adjustable crane and lots of authentic details.

This LEGO boat set includes 2 new-for-April-2019 minifigures: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, each with silver-colored decoration, plus Mickey Mouse’s parrot figure

Steamboat Willie LEGO boat toy measures over 5” (15cm) high, 10” (26cm) long and 5” (14cm) wide

751 pieces – Mickey Mouse toy building set for boys and girls aged 10+ and for fans and big kids of all ages

This LEGO Ideas 21317 Disney Steamboat Willie collectible construction toy can be built together with all other original LEGO building toys and LEGO bricks for creative play

Build and display or recreate scenes from the 1928 black-and-white Disney Mickey Mouse cartoon Steamboat Willie with this nostalgic LEGO Ideas set from Disney.