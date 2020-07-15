LEGO Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat 70419 Building Kit, App Toy for 7+ Year Old Boys and Girls, Interactive Augmented Reality Playset (310 Pieces)



Price: $29.99 - $23.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 22:40:55 UTC – Details)



Immerse youngsters in fun ghost-catching adventures with this LEGO Hidden Side 70419 Wrecked Shrimp Boat playset. This awesome playset combines a buildable LEGO model with a game app for kids to deliver a fully interactive play experience. Download the app and scan the model with a phone to make it come alive. With continuous updates, a unique boss ghost to battle in each set, new mysteries to solve, cool items to find and ghosts to defeat and collect, this LEGO Hidden Side set takes LEGO play to a new dimension! With a toy shrimp boat that splits in two and a haunted, brick-built cliff, this building toy for kids is full of cool details to kick-start hours of imaginative play. The 2 hero minifigures, haunted captain and son minifigures, cute ghost dog figure and albino alligator figure adds a lot of fun play-starters.

Introduce youngsters to the exciting world of LEGO Hidden Side: A unique play experience that combines the open creative play of LEGO building toys for kids with an augmented reality app

A great boys’ and girls’ birthday, Christmas or occasional gift, the Wrecked Shrimp Boat playset lets kids build their very own nautically-inspired shrimp boat that can split into two for hours of fun

This augmented reality toy for kids includes 4 minifigures: Jack Davids and Parker L. Jackson with smartphones, Captain Jones and Jones Jr., plus the ghost dog, Spencer, and an albino alligator for ghost-hunting adventures

Ghost playset for boys and girls aged 7+ This Wrecked Shrimp Boat 70419 toy building set can be built together with all other original LEGO toys and LEGO bricks for creative play

A tablet or mobile phone is required to get the full interactive play experience, but not included. Compatible with selected iOS and Android devices. Compatible with select mobile devices