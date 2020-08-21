LEGO Hidden Side The Lighthouse of Darkness 70431 Ghost Toy, Unique Augmented Reality Experience for Kids, New 2020 (540 Pieces)



Welcome to the LEGO Hidden Side universe, where physical and digital worlds merge to provide an incredible, single or multiplayer augmented reality (AR) experience. This lighthouse of darkness playset combines the open creative play of LEGO building toys with an app, so that interaction with the model triggers events in the digital world. Simply scan this lighthouse of darkness model with a smart device, equipped with the free Hidden Side AR app, to reveal an amazing digital world. Here, kids can explore and solve mysteries, hunt ghosts and battle the boss ghost Joe Ishmael. And with 5 cool minifigures, they also get to enjoy endless hands-on LEGO role-play fun! The LEGO Hidden Side universe is set in the fictional town of Newbury, where ghosts haunt people and buildings. The augmented reality play experience is constantly enhanced through new content, ghosts and special events.

Kids can enjoy a single or multiplayer augmented reality (AR) experience with this LEGO Lighthouse of Darkness playset!

The haunted lighthouse reveals a digital ghost world when viewed through a smart device equipped with the Hidden Side AR app, allowing kids to hunt ghosts, solve mysteries and battle boss ghost Joe Ishmael!

This augmented reality (AR) LEGO playset includes a digitally interactive Hidden Side lighthouse model with cliff, rocks and a jetty, plus a jet ski and Jack, Parker, Skeleton, Jennie Napo and Claus Stormward minifigures

This LEGO Hidden Side AR building set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is an action-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 8+ who like ghost-hunting toys, VR and digital games

When built, the LEGO Hidden Side The Lighthouse of Darkness model measures over 11″ (29cm) high, 8″ (22cm) wide and 7″ (18cm) deep