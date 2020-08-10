LEGO Hidden Side Supernatural Race Car 70434, Popular Augmented Reality (AR) Ghost Toy, App-Driven Ghost-Hunting Kit, Includes Jack, Vaughn and Shadow-Walker Minifigures, New 2020 (244 Pieces)



Price: $29.99

(as of Aug 10,2020 10:35:23 UTC – Details)





Kids aged 7 and up will love this LEGO Hidden Side set, featuring a cool race car equipped to combine creative LEGO fun with digital play for an amazing single or multiplayer augmented reality (AR) experience

This LEGO augmented reality playset includes a digitally interactive Hidden Side race car with cool features and functions, Jack, Vaughn and Shadow-Walker minifigures, and a Spencer the dog figure

This LEGO race car toy transforms when viewed through a smart device equipped with the free LEGO AR app; Kids then get to solve mysteries, hunt ghosts and battle boss ghost Maxine Turbo in a haunted digital world

This LEGO Hidden Side toy is ideal for LEGO building fans and kids aged 7 and up who love virtual reality and video games; It makes a great holiday, birthday or any-other-day gift

When built, this LEGO Hidden Side Supernatural Race Car augmented reality model (70434) measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 7″ (19cm) long and 4″ (11cm) wide