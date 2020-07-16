LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall 75954 Building Kit and Magic Castle Toy, Fantasy Creatures, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy and Hagrid (878 Pieces)



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 07:00:56 UTC – Details)





Expecto Patronum! The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall is here. Complete with house banners, movable spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, and magic items. A great addition to the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts collection for any boy or girl!

Hogwarts Great Hall includes 878 LEGO bricks and features 10 fantasy figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Susan Bones, Professor McGonagall, Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore and Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Quirrell

Kids will love to play out their magical fantasy adventures, explore the spiral staircase, and interact with items and accessories like magic wands, the Sorting Hat, and magical creatures like Basilisk, Fawkes, Scabbers, and Hedwig

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall castle building toy recreates scenes and locations from the iconic Harry Potter film series, The perfect toy for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14 who enjoy advanced building

Hogwarts Great Hall measures over 14 inches (37cm) high, 11 inches (30cm) wide and 7 inches (18cm) deep, This advanced, collectible build is perfect for creative builders who want to build fantasy realms and magic themed sets, Compatible with all LEGO building toys