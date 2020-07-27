LEGO Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire The Rise of Voldemort 75965 Building Kit (184 Pieces)



There’s magic, adventure and action with LEGO Harry Potter 75965 The Rise of Voldemort. In this iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry is trapped on Tom Riddle’s tombstone in a spooky graveyard. The deceitful Peter Pettigrew mixes a potion and, with the pull of a brick lever—Lord Voldemort magically appears. After summoning a Death Eater, Voldemort releases Harry and they start to duel. This gift for kids is full of spells, surprises and spectacular battles—so young witches and wizards will need all their Defense Against the Dark Arts skills to help Harry escape!

This set depicts the exciting scene in Little Hangleton graveyard, where Voldemort magically appears to battle Harry Potter, who has been trapped there by Peter Pettigrew

Includes 4 minifigures: Harry Potter minifigure with wand and Triwizard tournament costume, Lord Voldemort with wand, Peter Pettigrew with wand and a Death Eater

When the brick lever is pulled, Voldemort rises up from a hidden compartment beneath the surface of the graveyard, summons a Death Eater, and sets about dueling with Harry

Kids can recreate the iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire where Lord Voldemort returns, then combine it with other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for endless creative play

This LEGO Harry Potter set measures over 3-inch (10cm) high, 6-inch (17cm) wide and 5-inch (14cm) deep, providing space for young witches and wizards to make full use of the buildable set’s awesome features