Lego hand comes out of boy’s nose after two years

A toy hand from a Lego set has actually come out of a boy’s nose two years after it got held up there.

Samir Anwar, from Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island was having fun with the Lego piece in 2018 when he put it up his nostril.

His papa Mudassir shone a torch up Samir’s nose at the time however could not see it.

The GP informed the household it would rapidly discover it’s method out naturally through his body, however it didn’t.

“Since then we were pretty confident that he didn’t have anything in his nose,” Mudassir informs Newsbeat.

However Samir wasn’t so specific that the hand from his Lego set had actually made its method out the opposite.

His papa states he was grumbling in the days after: “He was saying ‘no, there is something in my nose’.”

But two years on the household had actually presumed it had actually gone through his system.

Then today Samir was out with his household having a muffin with some fairy dust on the top that upset his nose.

According to his dad: “He …