LEGO Friends Tiger Hot Air Balloon Jungle Rescue 41423 Friends Adventure Set Features a Toy Hot Air Balloon Friends Buildable Figures for Hours of Creative Fun, New 2020 (302 Pieces)

Let children set sail on a LEGO Friends adventure with the Tiger Hot Air Balloon Jungle Rescue (41423). Kids can pretend to take to the skies to rescue a toy tiger cub from a waterfall. This set comes with 2 tiger cubs, plus a toy parrot and baby turtle toy. LEGO Friends is proud to support the work of National Geographic Explorers. In this jungle rescue animal playset are a wealth of wildlife adventure play starters. Kids can observe the toy baby tigers in their cave home or explore the rocky waterfall and discover diamonds. If they want to up the drama, they can use the tilting function to upend characters into the bubbling waters and kickstart a daring hot air balloon rescue. These rescue playsets let youngsters feel the thrill of embarking on an exciting mission! Even the build will be a blast – this set comes with Instructions PLUS on the LEGO Building Instructions app. Using the zoom, rotate and visualize modes, kids will feel like master builders.

LEGO Friends is proud to support the work of National Geographic Explorers who use their creativity, curiosity and passion to protect endangered species in our jungles, and help build a better world for all of us

Immerse kids in exciting wildlife adventures with this colorful and detailed brick-built toy hot air balloon set for children who love action play, exploring nature and caring for animals

Kids can invent exciting jungle stories with the help of a brick-built, hot air balloon toy, LEGO Friends Emma and Andrea buildable mini-doll figures, 2 baby tiger toys, plus a number of other cute animal figures

Kids will love pretending to fly the hot air balloon toy and dangling its basket for the cubs to jump into; The waterfall features 2 functions that let kids flick characters into the water for a dynamic play experience

There are lots of ways to engage with this 302-piece tiger toy set, making it a brilliant birthday, or holiday gift for boys and girls aged 7+ who love creative animal play and fun toys