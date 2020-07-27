LEGO Friends Puppy Playground 41396 Starter Building Kit; Best Animal Toy Featuring LEGO Friends Character Mia, New 2020 (57 Pieces)



Little kids will have hours of fun role-playing LEGO Friends’ Mia and caring for the cute puppy figures Cookie and Coco with this Puppy Playground toy playset. A great toy for animal-loving kids ages 4+, it features a slide, skateboard and spinning merry-go-round for the LEGO dog figures, plus a variety of fun toy accessories to spark imaginative play. This 4+ LEGO Friends set is a fun way for preschoolers and youngsters to learn to build with LEGO bricks. The LEGO slide has a Starter Brick base to make building simple. The playset includes easy-to-follow guides for building and playing to help even first-time builders construct models all on their own and gain a huge confidence boost. To add to kids’ build experience, Instructions PLUS are available in the free LEGO Life app. This digital interactive guide has zoom and rotate viewing tools to help kids create the LEGO brick models. It’s a super-cool way to build!

Introduce younger children to the joy of LEGO building and caring for pets with this colorful LEGO Friends Puppy Playground playset featuring a puppy slide with a Starter Brick to make building easier for little ones

Kids will enjoy hours of fun role-playing with the Mia mini-doll and her dogs Cookie and Coco in Heartlake City Park, guiding a puppy down the slide on a LEGO skateboard and spinning them on the merry-go-round

Accessories such as Mia’s sunglasses, plus the brush, bowl, dog biscuit, 2 bones and 2 bows for the dog figures, add to the creative fun

This easy-to-build LEGO Friends building toy sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 4+ who like mini-dolls, dogs, taking care of pets and vet toys

The puppy slide measures over 4” (11cm) high, 3” (9cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide, so it can easily be packed into a bag along with other builds and fun toy accessories to keep little kids entertained wherever you go