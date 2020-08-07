LEGO Friends Mia’s House 41369 Building Kit with Mini Doll Friends Figures and Toy Horse (715 Pieces)



Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 06:21:17 UTC – Details)



Get back to nature with a visit to Mia’s family home. Tucked away in the forest, LEGO Friends 41369 Mia’s Toy Doll House comprises a kitchen, bathroom and a living room, as well as Mia’s bedroom, accessed by a cool exterior climbing wall. Remove the bedroom floor for easy play inside the toy house. Outside there’s a table and chairs, a well to fetch water for Mia’s toy horse Metzie, and a toy horse stable area where she can be groomed. This mini-doll house is the perfect set to role-play family life, and let imaginations run free. Includes 3 mini-doll figures: LEGO Friends Mia and her mom Ann and dad Angus, plus a toy horse and a toy rabbit figure.

Your child can role play family life as they build Mia’s beautiful forest mini-doll house and help her care for her pet horse and rabbit!

This playset is perfect for animal lovers and includes 3 LEGO Friends mini-dolls: LEGO Friends Mia, her mom and her dad, plus a rabbit and a horse toy figure, a cool climbing wall, outdoor well, horse grooming area and a cozy bedroom with bunk bed for Mia

715 pieces – This mini-toy doll-house for little boys and girls aged 6+ ] and for LEGO Friends fans and kids of all ages

The role play toy doll house measures over 8” (22cm) high, 12” (31cm) wide and 3” (9cm) deep and is big enough for creative play

The LEGO Friends Mia’s House 41369 building toy doll house can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building