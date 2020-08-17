LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center 41380 Building Kit (602 Pieces)



Let your kid get totally immersed in adventure action play with LEGO Friends 41380 Lighthouse Rescue Center playset. This rescue center toy has a multitude of features, including a lab, sea lion play area, rest area, TV room, office and an observation deck with a lamp that can be lit by pressing the lighthouse roof. Rescued sea lions access the LEGO lighthouse clinic using a clever hinged pool that swings through 180 degrees to bring the sea lions into the clinic. Also included is a water scooter for rescuing the sea animals and a mini island where the sea lion is trapped in an abandoned shack, which has a fun button function your child can push to set the sea lion free. There is also a treasure map hidden there—the clever textile reveals its secrets when brushed with water. This rescue mission toy provides a raft of scenarios that allow imaginations to run free and nurturing play to come to the fore. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions PLUS, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions let them zoom, rotate and visualize their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions PLUS is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement. This fun construction set includes 2 mini-dolls: LEGO Friends Mia and LEGO Friends Emma, plus 5 animal figures.

Build the Lighthouse Rescue Center creative toy, featuring a sea animal clinic, play area, TV room, office, look-out deck and water scooter, then go on a LEGO rescue mission to mini island on which is hidden a water-reactive map!

This toy playset includes 2 mini-doll figures: LEGO Friends Mia and LEGO Friends Emma, plus 5 animal figures

602 pieces – Animal rescue toy for boys and girls aged 6+ and for fans and kids of all ages

LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center 41380 buildable toy can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building

LEGO lighthouse measures over 11-inch (29cm) high, 9-inch (25cm) wide and 5-inch (13cm) deep water scooter measures over 1-inch (3cm) high, 2-inch (7cm) long and 1-inch (4cm) wide