LEGO Friends Heartlake City Play Hair Salon Fun Toy 41391 Building Kit, Featuring LEGO Friends Character Emma, New 2020 (235 Pieces)



Price: $19.95

(as of Jul 22,2020 22:05:48 UTC – Details)





Kids will have loads of fun watching the mini-doll’s transformation as she progresses through the stations of the salon, and they can ramp up the fun by making over minifigures from other LEGO sets too

The set is packed with features to get imaginations firing, including 2 mini-dolls, 2 hairdressing chairs, a hair-washing sink and lots of accessories, such as toy brushes and toy wigs

This LEGO Friends building toy sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 6+ who love mini-dolls, hair styling and hair accessories toys

Measuring just over 4” (11cm) high and 6” (17cm) long, this play hair salon is compact enough to keep on display for constant entertainment