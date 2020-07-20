LEGO Friends Baking Competition 41393 Building Kit, LEGO Set Baking Toy, Featuring 3 LEGO Friends Characters and Toy Cakes, New 2020 (361 Pieces)



It’s showtime! Bring the drama of TV baking contests into kids’ bedrooms with this LEGO Friends Baking Competition set. Let them express their creativity as they decorate the toy cakes in crazy ways to impress the judges. Or role-play the judge deciding who will win the trophy. This pretend play cooking set is packed with realistic kitchen equipment, play food, and cute utensils and accessories to realistically recreate the baking shows kids watch on TV. Cool functions such as the rotating cake stands and the spinning ingredients wheel help to inspire imaginative play. And the whole set is modular so kids can set it up and play with it the way they choose. Introduce children to LEGO Friends, where kids can play out the adventures of the TV series, meeting LEGO Friends characters that are just like them. In Heartlake City they’ll always have a buddy they can explore their interests with, because there’s always room for one more friend.

Encourage creative play as kids help LEGO Friends characters craft amazing LEGO cakes in this baking competition cooking toy playset; they’ll love pretending to perform under the heat of the studio cameras

Kids can pretend to cook on the stage, role-play the judge, go behind the cameras, help put out a kitchen fire or make a new creation by adding their own LEGO bricks

The feature-packed Baking Competition playset includes 3 mini-dolls, 2 cook stations with rotating cake stands, lots of baking accessories, such as toy food and icing, and kitchen equipment

This LEGO Friends building toy sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 6+ who like mini-dolls, baking and baking competition TV shows

This modular set measures just over 5” (15cm) high and 11” (30cm) wide, so it won’t take up much room when all the elements are displayed together