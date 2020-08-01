LEGO Friends Andrea’s Pool Party 41374 Toy Pool Building Set with Andrea and Stephanie Mini Dolls for Pretend Play, Includes Toy Juice Bar and Wave Machine (468 Pieces)



Make a splash with LEGO Friends 41374 Andrea’s Pool Party. This party is the coolest ticket in town as there’s so much going to fire your child’s imagination, making it a great gift for kids. Let your little builder pretend to be Andrea and host this LEGO pool party, mixing tunes or singing from the DJ box. Or they can imagine that they are Stephanie, chilling out and enjoying all the fun features. This LEGO pool set has an aquarium, slide, waterfall, a wave machine and a juice bar. When it’s time to dry out there’s a changing room and toilet. This pool playset includes 2 mini-doll figures.

Fire your little builder’s imagination with LEGO Friends swimming pool set which includes a slide, waterfall, wave machine, juice bar and DJ booth—perfect for kids to enjoy social play with their friends!

This building set for kids includes 2 mini-doll figures: LEGO Friends Andrea and Stephanie

Pool complex measures over 5-inch (15cm) high, 11-inch (29cm) wide and 7-inch (20cm) deep wave machine measures over 2-inch (7cm) high, 1-inch (4cm) wide and 1-inch (5cm) deep

468 pieces – LEGO Friends toy for boys and girls aged 6+ and for fans and kids of all ages

The LEGO Friends Andrea’s Pool party 41374 construction set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for imaginative play