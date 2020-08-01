LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 41353, New 2018 Edition, Small Building Toys, Christmas Countdown Calendar for Kids (500 Pieces)



Price: $29.99 - $26.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 02:17:03 UTC – Details)



Open the LEGO Friends 41353 Advent calendar each day in December to build a new decoration for your house or Christmas tree. This calendar has 24 secret compartments, each containing a buildable surprise, including decorations to represent each of the 5 friends from Heart lake city.

Build and collect 24 festive LEGO friends gifts in the run up to Christmas

500 pieces; Christmas Advent calendar with toys for boys and girls aged between 6 and 12 and for fans and kids of all ages

This LEGO friends Advent calendar 41353 model building set can be built together with all other original LEGO play sets and LEGO building bricks for creative play