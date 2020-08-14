LEGO Friends 4+ Mia’s Foal Stable 41361 Building Kit (118 Pieces)



Let your child express their nurturing side with LEGO Friends 41361 4+ Mia’s Foal Stable. This LEGO 4+ horse farm toy is specially designed to be fun and easy for preschoolers and youngsters, with animal figures for role-play fun, as well as a tractor, a tack room in the toy horse stable and a fenced paddock. The special Starter Brick base lets even first-time builders experience the pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more, all on their own. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your young animal lover understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building in a familiar LEGO Friends setting.

Build a cute toy horse barn and tractor with special Starter Brick base to quickly get your child building and playing out countless adventures

Early toy for beginners and includes a Mia mini-doll figure, plus 2 horse figures and a rabbit figure

The simple guide to build and play with this LEGO Friends horse set will help your youngster understand the purpose of the building steps, and grow their confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building

LEGO Friends horse stable measures 2-inch (6cm) high, 5-inch (14cm) wide and 3-inch (8cm) deep tractor measures over 1-inch (4cm) high, 3-inch (10cm) long and 1-inch (5cm) wide 118 pieces ¬– for boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans and kids of all ages

This LEGO 4+ entry level horse and stable toy can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building