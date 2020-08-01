LEGO DUPLO Town Modular Playhouse 10929 Dollhouse with Furniture and a Family, Great Educational Toy for Toddlers, New 2020 (129) Pieces



All kids love playing house and pretending to be mom and dad. And, with this easy-to-build, open and accessible dollhouse, you can join in the fun too! This colorful, contemporary dollhouse for toddlers provides many opportunities to play and learn. It helps to teach toddlers about everyday life, such as cooking, mealtime and bedtime routines, as you share imaginative play. There’s mom, dad and child figures, plus a pet dog and a teddy bear – all designed to inspire a comforting emotional attachment in toddlers. Filled with familiar details and infinite fun, you’ll share endless precious developmental moments as you explore play possibilities together. For even more fun, you can rebuild the same pieces as a tower house, and then again as a residential house! With recognizable characters and familiar scenes, LEGO DUPLO learning toys give kids hands-on, open-ended, role-play fun with endless developmental benefits.

With the awesome, LEGO DUPLO 3-in-1 dollhouse playset, toddlers develop their fine motor, social and emotional skills as they build, play, redesign and play again!

As parents share magical role-play fun, kids learn about everyday life, such as cooking, mealtime and bedtime routines, and practice building skills by rebuilding the set into a tower house, then again as a residential house!

This playhouse with kitchen, living room, bathroom and a bedroom is packed with realistic details, such as an opening fridge, and includes mom, dad, child, dog and teddy bear figures, plus many fun accessories

This 3-in-1 LEGO DUPLO playhouse, provides so much for toddlers to explore, discover and learn that it’s a great gift for children ages 2+

The main playhouse measures over 14” (36cm) high, 15” (39cm) wide and 3” (10cm) deep and combines with other LEGO DUPLO sets to expand kids’ creative play and learning possibilities