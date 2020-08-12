LEGO DUPLO My First Car Creations 10886 Building Blocks (34 Pieces)



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 12,2020 17:21:19 UTC – Details)



Preschoolers will love to build and rebuild colorful car toys with LEGO DUPLO 10886 My First Car Creations. Help them sort the colors to build a toy helicopter, taxi, garbage truck and Fire Truck for toddlers, or mix up all the bricks and create endless easy-to-build toy cars and trucks by combining just a few chunky DUPLO building blocks. Developing their fine motor skills as you go, this cars playset is great for igniting any preschooler’s imagination as they learn to create and move with classic car play. DUPLO bricks are specially designed to be fun and safe for small hands.

Build 4 cute vehicles out of big building blocks: a toy taxi, garbage truck toy, fire truck toy and a toy helicopter

Enjoy endless pretend play with the traffic light and character decorations, then mix up the bricks and create new toy trucks and toy cars for toddlers!

Fire truck for kids measures over 4-inch (11cm) high, 3-inch (9cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide Helicopter for kids measures over 3-inch (9cm) high, 3-inch (9cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide Taxi car for kids measures over 2-inch (6cm) high, 3-inch (9cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide Garbage truck measures over 2-inch (7cm) high, 3-inch (10cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide

34 pieces – Kids’ building toy for boys and girls aged 1½+

The LEGO DUPLO 10886 My First Car Creations toddler toy is easy to build and encourages learning through play, language development, fine motor skills development and cognitive development in children