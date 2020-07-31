LEGO DUPLO My First Alphabet Truck 10915 ABC Letters Learning Toy for Toddlers, Fun Kids’ Educational Building Toy, New 2020 (36 Pieces)



Price: $24.99 - $19.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 02:04:03 UTC – Details)



With the LEGO DUPLO Alphabet Truck, preschoolers can combine creative building, imaginative play and learning the alphabet. It’s the ultimate playful learning toy for toddlers! They’ll improve their fine motor skills as they stack the letter bricks onto the back of the truck. When they role-play imaginative adventures with the boy, girl and bear, they develop their visual-spatial awareness. The 26 letter bricks provide lots of opportunities to become familiar with the letters of the alphabet and improve language skills. And as parents and caregivers join in the fun, they share precious developmental milestones with their little builder. LEGO DUPLO playsets put open-ended play, self-expression and learning into toddlers’ hands. They’re designed to be the best toys for preschoolers’ needs – so little hands can’t wait to get hold of the toddler-friendly bricks and start building!

Introduce toddlers to their ABCs with these LEGO DUPLO alphabet bricks that inspire creative building, imaginative play and alphabet learning, all in one alphabet truck-full of imaginative fun!

As toddlers stack LEGO DUPLO letter bricks onto the truck, they improve their fine motor skills, become familiar with the letters of the alphabet, and soon learn to spell basic words like F-U-N!

Includes 26 LEGO DUPLO letter bricks, each with a letter from the English alphabet, 10 assorted LEGO Bricks, and a LEGO DUPLO truck

With its cute characters and colorful, easy-to-handle bricks, this educational LEGO toddlers’ toy makes a great holiday, birthday or any-other-day gift for boys and girls ages 18 months and up

The LEGO DUPLO truck measures over 4” (12cm) high and 2” (7cm) long and combines with other LEGO DUPLO sets to expand kids’ creative play and learning possibilities