LEGO DUPLO Disney Pixar Toy Story Train 10894 Perfect for Preschoolers, Toddler Train Set includes Toy Story Character favorites Buzz Lightyear and Woody (21 Pieces)

Inspire imagination and role-play adventures with your little Disney Pixar Toy Story fan. As Woody and Buzz Lightyear take a ride on the LEGO DUPLO Disney Pixar 10894 Toy Story Train. Teach them about teamwork and help build social and emotional skills as these two iconic characters work together. Preschoolers will delight in using the lasso and the cactus to protect the bank vault from the evil Dr. Pork Chop, who is featured on a ‘Wanted’ poster. This toy train set for toddlers is easy to build, helping preschoolers develop early construction and fine motor skills in a much-loved Pixar setting. Simple building set includes 2 LEGO DUPLO figures: Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Your toddler will delight in this preschool learning toy train set with their favorite Toy Story characters!

Your toddler will love playing with this easy-to-build train set from LEGO DUPLO and Toy Story! Disney Pixar characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody will have endless adventures once your preschooler unleashes their imagination

This fun toddler train set toy includes 2 LEGO DUPLO figures: a Woody figure and a Buzz Lightyear figure straight out of Disney Pixar’s classic animated movie, Toy Story, plus a toy train with opening roofs and a cactus, lasso, and toy dynamite

Bring the secret life of toys to the your child’s imagination with Disney Pixar’s Toy Story characters! Your toddler can recreate scenes from the movies with Buzz Lightyear and Woody, or imagine their own scenarios with this colorful toddler train set

This LEGO DUPLO 10894 Toy Story Train is easy to build and encourages learning through play, fine motor skills and creativity for kids, Put your toddler or preschooler on the track to success with this fun learning toy!

Buildable steam train toy measures over 5 inches (14cm) high, 7 inches (19cm) long and 2 inches (6cm) wide; 21 pieces, Toddler building set is made for kids ages 2 and over