LEGO DUPLO Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Mickey & Minnie Birthday Parade 10597 Disney Toy (24 Pieces)

All aboard the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse birthday train as Mickey and Minnie throw a parade in your honor! Load up the train with everything you need for the perfect birthday party; a buildable cake, balloons and decorated gift bricks. How old are you today? With decorated age bricks numbered from 1 to 5, Mickey and Minnie can bring birthday fun year after year. Young children will love the endless birthday role-play opportunities of this LEGO Disney toy and will develop their construction skills with the big, bright LEGO DUPLO bricks designed especially for budding builders. Includes 2 LEGO DUPLO figures: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Build a birthday train featuring your favorite Disney characters, including a buildable birthday cake, balloons, a candle and three gift-decorated bricks

Includes two DUPLO figures, Mickey and Minnie Mouse

LEGO DUPLO Disney building toys are compatible with all LEGO DUPLO sets for creative building

Train measures over 7-inch high, 13-inch long and 2-inch wide

24 pieces – For boys and girls between the ages of 2 and 5 years old