LEGO DUPLO Disney Frozen Toy Featuring Elsa and Olaf’s Tea Party 10920 Disney Frozen Gift for Kids and Toddlers, New 2020 (17 Pieces)

This versatile LEGO DUPLO Disney Frozen building toy for toddlers provides a world of play and educational possibilities. While they have fun, little builders progress toward key developmental milestones. They relate to Elsa and Olaf, so role-play boosts emotional development. They can role-play a range of scenarios, from a tea party to hide and go seek among the ice blocks, which develops their creative and visual-spatial awareness. Each piece is easy for little hands to pick up and place, so kids can rearrange the set to create stories of their own – great for imagination and fine motor skills. This charming buildable playset combines iconic themes, familiar settings, well-known characters and toddler-friendly bricks to stimulate preschooler development with creative fun. As play progresses from acting out simple scenes to role-playing make-believe stories, parents can join in and share precious moments with their children.

Inspire imaginative adventures and playful learning with Disney’s Elsa and Olaf from the blockbuster Disney Frozen movies; the fun starts straight from the box, and the developmental benefits last a lifetime!

As they relive their favorite Disney Frozen movie moments with Elsa and Olaf, preschoolers build their creative-thinking, fine-motor, visual-spatial and emotional skills

Includes Disney Frozen Elsa and Olaf, an icehouse, and everything kids need for a super-cool tea party, including a teapot, hot chocolate and cakes!

With cute, colorful models and safe, easy-to-handle LEGO DUPLO bricks, this LEGO Disney Frozen 2 educational toddler toy makes a great holiday, birthday or anyday gift for girls and boys ages 2+

The assembled LEGO DUPLO ice house measures over 3” (12cm) high and combines with other LEGO DUPLO sets to expand kids’ creative play and learning possibilities