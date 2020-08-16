LEGO DUPLO Construction Truck & Tracked Excavator 10931 Building Site Toy for Kids Aged 2 and Up; Digger Toy and Tipper Truck Building Set for Toddlers, New 2020 (20 Pieces)



Parents and preschoolers can act out construction-site stories together with the LEGO DUPLO Truck & Tracked Excavator 10931; As they explore open-ended play, toddlers build developmental skills that last a lifetime

Includes 2 contemporary construction-worker figures, a push-along truck with a tip function, a push-along excavator with a rotating digger, and a toy boulder that kids can open up

Parents and caregivers share developmental milestones with their little builder as they join in the imaginative construction-site fun Fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities develop as kids operate the vehicles

If you’re looking for the best toy for a toddler’s growing needs, this building-site set is packed with features and functions to stimulate and inspire the minds of curious kids aged 2 and up

The truck measures over 4” (11cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 2” (7cm) wide and the excavator measures over 4” (12cm) high, 7” (18cm) long and 2” (7cm) wide – the perfect size for little hands to pick up and place