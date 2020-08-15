LEGO DOTS Desk Organizer 41907 DIY Craft Decorations Kit for Kids who Like Designing and Redesigning Their Own Room Decor Items to Use, Makes a Fun and Inspirational Gift, New 2020 (405 Pieces)



Appeal to arts and crafts lovers with this cool LEGO DOTS (41907) Desk Organizer set! Made to be quickly and easily assembled, this DIY toy offers kids the chance to create and decorate their own desk organizer with working drawer, then redesign the pattern over and over. Cleanup and sorting are a breeze thanks to the enclosed storage tray. Useful, creative organizer set This pretty set features a multicolored desk organizer with 2 sections to hold pencils, paperclips or other office supplies, an opening drawer with a white handle to hold precious items and a photo holder, plus colorful tiles to stretch kids’ imaginations and self-expressive play skills while making the desk organizer uniquely theirs. Creative play for kids who love arts and crafts The joy of this toy is the chance for kids to be imaginative and decorate the desk organizer however they like, to match their mood or their room or share their designs with friends. It makes a great gift for holiday, birthdays or any time.

Encourage your child’s creativity with this pretty LEGO DOTS (41907) desk organizer, featuring a multicolored box with 2 compartments, a photo holder and an opening drawer; Play starts with assembly, out of the tray

Kids can push their design skills as they decorate the desk organizer, following the pattern ideas on the packaging and building instructions or coming up with their own fresh look

The colorful tiles are great for creating easy and edgy crafts; Kids can also swap the tiles to and from any of the other DOTS packs, such as Extra DOTS – Series 2 (41916) or the other room decor sets

Any fan of DIY or arts and crafts will love this awesome toy; The useful and cute organizer and colorful tiles make a thrilling holiday, birthday or open-ended creative activity gift for boys and girls aged 6 and up

With the desk organizer measuring over 2” (7cm) high, 5” (14cm) wide and 3” (9cm) deep, this easy DIY craft toy is perfect for young designers to practice their creations again and again