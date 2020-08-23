LEGO | Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Carnival Thrill Coaster 10771 Building Kit (98 Pieces)



Share the excitement and joy of a carnival with you child, with Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 10771 Carnival Thrill Coaster LEGO 4+ construction toy! This action-packed play set is specially designed to be fun and easy for preschoolers and smaller children. This great set features a colorful carnival roller coaster with 3 cars, 6 sturdy track sections and a large entrance arch with spinning turnstile, plus a special Starter Brick baseplate that gives first-time builders the experience and pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more on their own. This fun preschool toy building set also comes with a cute ice cream wagon with balloon and pizza pie. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your young carnival visitor understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to easy LEGO brick building in a fun Toy Story setting. Includes Buzz Lightyear and Alien minifigures.

Build a coaster ride with entrance gate, spinning turnstile, 3 coaster cars and a Starter Brick baseplate to quickly get your child building and playing with this fun, buildable Toy Story toy

Includes Buzz Lightyear and Alien Toy Story character minifigures

The simple guide to build and play will help your child understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their confidence, for the perfect start to brick building with LEGO learning toys

Coaster track with entrance arch measures over 3-inch (10cm) high, 11-inch (28cm) long and 11-inch (29cm) wide Coaster cars each measure over 6-inch (16cm) long and 1-inch (3cm) wide Ice cream wagon measures over 2-inch (7cm) high and 1-inch (4cm) long

98 pieces – Roller coaster model kit for boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans and kids of all ages This easy LEGO 4+ Carnival Thrill Coaster 10771 Toy Story set can be built together with all other original LEGO model kits and LEGO bricks for creative play