LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Wagon Carriage Adventure 41166 Building Kit with Elsa & Sven Toy Figure (116 Pieces)

Let your child recreate magical moments from Disney’s Frozen II movie with LEGO | Disney 41166 Elsa’s Wagon Adventure. This LEGO 4+ Disney Frozen Elsa toy brick building set is specially designed to be fun and easy for preschoolers and youngsters, with 2 Disney Frozen characters dolls, Elsa and Sven, and a LEGO baby reindeer figure for role-play fun and a special Starter Brick base that lets even first-time builders experience the pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more, all on their own. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your Disney Frozen fan understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building in a familiar Disney setting. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions PLUS, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions let them zoom, rotate and visualize their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions PLUS is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement. Includes 2 Disney Frozen II characters figures plus a LEGO baby reindeer figure.

Build an adventure toy wagon carriage for Elsa and Sven the reindeer with a special Starter Brick base to quickly get your child building and playing out a Frozen adventure with favorite Disney characters from the Frozen II movie

This buildable Disney adventure playset for beginners helps develop fine motor skills and includes an Elsa mini-doll figure plus 2 LEGO animal figures – Sven and a baby reindeer – for role-play fun

The simple guide to build and play will help your youngster understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building pretend play

Wagon with Sven toy attached measures over 2-inch (7cm) high, 8-inch (21cm) long and 5-inch (12cm) wide; Stable measures over 2-inch (6cm) high, 3-inch (8cm) wide and 2-inch (6cm) deep; 116 pieces – a great holiday gift set for boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans and kids of all ages

This LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Wagon Adventure 41166 is an entry level building set that is easy to build together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building