LEGO Disney Frozen II Anna’s Canoe Expedition 41165 Frozen Adventure Easy Building Kit (108 Pieces)

Let your child relive favorite scenes from Disney’s Frozen II with the LEGO | Disney 41165 Anna’s Canoe Expedition Frozen movie toy creative construction set. This LEGO 4+ Disney playset is specially designed to be fun and easy for youngsters, with a LEGO animal figure for role-play fun and a special Starter Brick base that lets even first-time builders experience the pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more, all on their own. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your Disney Frozen fan understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building in a familiar Disney setting. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions PLUS, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions let them zoom, rotate and visualize their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions PLUS is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement. This Disney Frozen II toy building set for kids includes 2 Disney characters, Anna and Olaf doll-figures, plus a LEGO bunny figure.

Build a beautiful adventure canoe toy with a special Starter Brick base and head off on Olaf and Anna’s Canoe Expedition to play out magical moments from Disney’s Frozen II movie with this easy-to-build Disney toy!

This awesome and action-packed Disney toy building kit for beginners includes Disney characters Anna and Olaf from the movie plus a LEGO bunny figure, ice canoe, and a river scene featuring a bunny house, ice slide, and seesaw

The simple and easy guide to build and play with this cool toy for boys and girls will help your youngster understand the purpose of the building steps, and grow their confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building

Buildable toy canoe measures over 1-inch (3cm) high, 3-inch (9cm) long and 1-inch (3cm) wide; River scene measures over 3-inch (8cm) high, 11-inch (28cm) wide and 5-inch (15cm) deep; 108 pieces – Disney Anna and Olaf toy building kit for boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans and kids of all ages

The LEGO Disney Frozen II Anna’s Canoe Expedition 41165 entry level adventure playset is easy to build together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building and pretend play