LEGO Disney Ariel’s Storybook Adventures 43176 Creative Little Mermaid Building Kit, New 2020 (105 Pieces)

Kids can play out life underwater and on the beach with this awesome LEGO Disney Ariel’s Storybook Adventures set. This buildable toy features a customizable, opening book with 2 worlds, Ariel’s underwater palace, with an opening clamshell, slide and different trinkets, and a beach above water with a 2-figure boat, plus 2 sticker sheets to decorate the book with. Little builders will have fun devising imaginative play with this portable playset, which can be combined with other LEGO Disney sets for even more options. Plus, it makes a great holiday or birthday present for a young Disney’s Little Mermaid fan. This creative Disney gift comes with 3 detailed micro-doll figures, 2 versions of Princess Ariel, Prince Eric, plus Sebastian and Flounder LEGO figures for Disney. These will get kids playing quickly, as will the scenes made to inspire children’s imagination in this well-known world.

Open this LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid storybook, and you’ll find an adorable micro-world packed with micro-dolls, incredible details, action and adventure!

Kids flex their creativity as they explore the beach or swim around with Disney’s Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian.

Little princess fans will be thrilled to play with their favorite Disney The Little Mermaid characters Princess Ariel, Prince Eric, Sebastian and Flounder in micro size!

This LEGO Disney Little Mermaid playset sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 5+ who like Disney Princess Ariel, mermaids and mini-dolls

With the open book measuring over 9” (23cm) wide, 4” (12cm) deep and 3” (8cm) high, this fantastic playset is big enough for new adventures or packable for on-the-go fun