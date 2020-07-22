LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa’s Storybook Adventures 43175 Creative Building Kit for fans of Disney’s Frozen 2, New 2020 (133 Pieces)



Kids can play out life in Arendelle Castle with this unique LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa’s Storybook Adventures set. This toy playset features a customizable, opening book with 2 areas, the outside of Arendelle Castle with a bridge, the castle itself with a folding roof and the inside of the castle, with grand piano and bedroom, plus 2 sticker sheets to decorate the book with. Little builders will stretch their imaginative role-play skills with this portable playset. It can be combined with other LEGO Disney sets for even more creative play options. Plus, it makes a great holiday or birthday present for a young Disney’s Frozen 2 fan. This creative Disney gift comes with 3 detailed micro-doll figures: Disney Princess Elsa and Anna, Kristoff, plus an Olaf LEGO figure for Disney.

Open this LEGO Disney Frozen 2 storybook, and you’ll find an adorable micro-world packed with micro-dolls, incredible details, action and adventure

Kids flex their creativity as they explore the castle inside and out, dream up new stories and go sledding with Disney Princess Anna and Olaf

Little princess fans will be thrilled to play with their favorite Disney Frozen characters Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf in micro size

This LEGO Disney Frozen 2 playset sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 5+ who like Disney princesses Elsa and Anna, Olaf and mini-dolls

With the open book measuring over 9” (23cm) wide, 4” (12cm) deep and 3” (8cm) high, this awesome playset is big enough for new adventures or packable for on-the-go fun