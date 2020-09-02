Lego defies toy sector gloom as sales and profits rise

Lego conquered the twin obstacles of coronavirus lockdowns and the basic gloom in the toy market to tape boosts in both sales and profits in the very first half.

The Danish independently owned maker of plastic bricks stated profits in the very first half increased by 7 percent to DKr15.7 bn while running earnings was 11 percent greater than a year previously at DKr3.9 bn.

Chief executive Niels Christiansen informed the Financial Times the momentum had actually continued into the very first 2 months of the 2nd half.

The world’s biggest toymaker by both profits and profits increased customer sales by double-digit portions in Asia, western Europe and the United States thanks to financial investments in its online shop as well as brand-new items such as Monkie Kid, its very first Chinese- motivated group of sets.

“We’ve done it despite Covid-19. Over the last 18-24 months, we’ve invested behind our product portfolio, ecommerce, and our brand. Fundamentally, this is paying off. It’s less connected to where stores are closed or there are lockdowns,” Mr Christiansen stated.

Other toymakers such as Mattel and Hasbro have actually struggled this year with coronavirus beginning top of the issue of taking on digital gadgets for kids’s attention. Mattel’s sales fell 14 percent in the very first half while Hasbro’s underlying …