LEGO debuts new sets for the young at heart featuring Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Star Wars and Iron Man

Written by Joe Bagliere, CNN

Lego announced a new type of “Lego Art” — a higher-end building set geared towards adult fans.

The line, available for purchase September 1st, will launch with four themes: Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, Marvel Studios Iron Man, Star Wars “The Sith” and The Beatles.

The pieces, after they are completed, form beautiful mosaics worth permanent display.

“Reconnect with your creative side, channel your inner artist and create a beautiful art display you’ll love. Give your personal space or office a touch of the iconic with your own version of your favorite pop art,” the Lego website said of the series.

The Iron Man set lets builders create three different portraits of the superhero. Credit: From LEGO

Each Lego Art canvas set allows builders to select one of 3 or 4 pieces to produce, depending on which set you’re building. Two of them, the Iron Man and Star Wars sets, will offer the builder to be able to create one larger, “ultimate” piece if they are feeling up for the challenge and willing to buy extra sets, the company says.

The Lego line is showcased along side the mantra “Listen-Build-Relax”, encouraging builders to work on their respective projects while playing curated “soundtracks” (also known as “Audio Building podcasts”) paired with their specific work of art.

Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe page, for example, comes with a preview of “The Factory”, an audio piece about Warhol’s backstory, his work and how it made its way in to Lego Art. The track fashions this as “a completely new Lego building experience that lets you recreate four different versions of one the most recognized works of the twentieth century.”

The sets are made to be put on permanent display. Credit: From LEGO

For Beatles fans, it’s an opportunity to create lasting pieces of art while reengaging using their favorite albums and songs of all time.

“Emulate the vibes of the transcendental meditation retreat that inspired ‘The White Album.’ Tap into your creativity, surrender to the moment and build at your own pace, tile by tile,” the site says.

The Iron Man set supplies a chance for builders to put together three different portraits of the superhero. And the Star Wars Sith showcases various faces of “the dark side”.

The Lego Art canvas sets themselves are recommended for builders 18 years of age and older and can vary from 2,933 to 3,406 pieces depending on the set.