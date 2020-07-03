LEGO debuts new sets for adult fans – Panorama

Lego announced a new distinct “Lego Art” — a higher-end building set geared towards adult fans.

The line, available for purchase September 1st, will launch with four themes: Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, Marvel Studios Iron Man, Star Wars “The Sith” and The Beatles.

The pieces, after they are completed, form beautiful mosaics worth permanent display, CNN Style reports.

“Reconnect with your creative side, channel your inner artist and create a beautiful art display you’ll love. Give your personal space or office a touch of the iconic with your own version of your favorite pop art,” the Lego web site said of the series.

Each Lego Art canvas set enables builders to select one of three to four pieces to produce, depending on which set you’re building. Two of them, the Iron Man and Star Wars sets, will offer the builder an opportunity to create one larger, “ultimate” piece if they are feeling up for the task and prepared to buy extra sets, the business says.

The Lego line is showcased alongside the mantra “Listen-Build-Relax”, encouraging builders to work with their respective projects while listening to curated “soundtracks” (also referred to as “Audio Building podcasts”) paired using their specific masterpiece of design.

The Lego Art canvas sets themselves are all recommended for builders 18 years old and older and can range between 2,933 to 3,406 pieces depending on the set.