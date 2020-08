Price: $63.83

(as of Aug 02,2020 07:00:08 UTC – Details)



Embark on an all-new DC LEGO adventure by becoming the BEST villain the universe has seen in LEGO DC Super-Villains.

LEGO DC Supervillains – Lex Luther Statue Sweepstakes

Set in an expansive open world experience within the DC universe

It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of earth’s new wannabe superheroes