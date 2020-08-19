LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile 76139 Building Kit, New 2020 (3,306 Pieces)



Batman fans and anyone who appreciates cool cars will love the LEGO DC Batman 76139 1989 Batmobile super-hero toy car. This beautifully detailed LEGO brick construction toy replicates the classic curves of the iconic Batmobile, as seen in the 1989 Batman movie. Measuring over 60cm long and built from 3,306 pieces, the model offers a challenging and rewarding build. Die-hard fans will love authentic features such as the slide-open cockpit with a wraparound windshield element, 2 pop-up machine guns (activated by turning the turbine exhaust) and decorative grappling hooks on each side of the vehicle. The model car comes with a rotating display stand (with an attached information plate with 1989 Batmobile statistics) for ease of viewing from any angle. A must-have for Batman fans, this Batmobile LEGO set also includes 3 minifigures—a Batman figure with a cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit, The Joker action figure and Vicki Vale figure—plus a brick-built minifigure display stand.

Build a stunning LEGO version of the iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie, featuring a slide-open, dual minifigure cockpit and 2 hidden machine guns with a pop-up function, then show it off on the rotating model car display stand

This display model includes 3 LEGO minifigures: a Batman figure with a cape, The Joker action figure with a gun and Vicki Vale figure with a buildable camera, plus a brick-built minifigure display stand

Collectible LEGO Batmobile toy car measures over 4” (12cm) high, 23” (60cm) long and 8” (22cm) wide

3,306 pieces – Batmobile model car kit for all ages 16+ and a top holiday gift for fans and kids of all ages

This LEGO DC Batman 1989 Batmobile 76139 super-hero car toy can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative play