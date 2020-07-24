LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen T1 Camper Van 10220 Construction Set (1334 Pieces)



Price: $174.88

(as of Jul 24,2020 22:07:25 UTC – Details)



Road trips will never be the same again with the iconic 1962 Volkswagen T1 Camper Van. This authentic camper van is a replica of the classic Volkswagen Camper Van from 1962. Every iconic feature is here! On the outside, the terrific detailing includes ‘V’ shape three-way color split at the front, rounded roof and window frames, opening ‘splittie’ safari windshield, opening doors, iconic pop-up roof with textile curtain surround, roof rack, rear side air intake vents and lots more! The detailing is equally impressive on the inside, from the authentic VW air-cooled flat four cylinder ‘boxer’ engine, front cabin bench seat, gear stick, angled dashboard and iconic spherical speedometer, to custom LEGO features like folding rear bench seat, folding dinette table, closet with mirror and even a painting! Ages 16+. 1334 pieces.

Includes “V” shaped color split, “splittie” safari windshield, pop-up roof, textile curtains, “boxer” engine, wing mirrors and folding furniture

LEGO Creator Expert building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building

The Camper Van is over 5-inch high and 11-inch long

1334 pieces – For LEGO fans over 16 years old