LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle 10252 Construction Set (1167 Pieces)

Celebrate the iconic VW Beetle with this awesome LEGO Creator Expert reproduction. This detailed model comprises a number of special features and elements that help recreate the distinctive Beetle characteristics, including an azure-blue color scheme, curved fenders, flat windshield, VW logo, and an authentic 4-cylinder air-cooled engine and fuel tank. The accessible interior features beige-colored, forward-tilting seats, dashboard and steering wheel, and the roof-mounted surfboard and a cooler box can be removed. This car construction set has been designed to provide a challenging and rewarding building experience with a touch of nostalgia.

Includes curved fenders, distinctive hubcaps, round headlights, wing-mounted turn signals, surfer accessories, opening hood, trunk and doors

LEGO Creator Expert building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building

The Beetle is over 5-inch high, 11-inch long and 4-inch wide

1167 pieces – For LEGO fans over 16 years old