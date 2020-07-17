LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander 10266 Building Kit, New 2020 (1,087 Pieces)



Price: $99.95

(as of Jul 17,2020 00:02:01 UTC – Details)



Celebrate man’s first moon landing with this LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander building set—developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of the historical event that captivated the world. This collectible model features a highly detailed replica of Apollo 11’s Eagle lunar module, plus a depiction of the lunar surface, complete with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag. The descent stage comes with gold-colored landing pads and panels, opening camera and laser hatches, and a ladder, while the ascent stage has a detailed interior with room for 2 astronauts. Finished with an Apollo 11 Lunar Lander nameplate, this display model makes a great centerpiece for the home or office and provides a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia. Includes 2 astronaut minifigures with NASA decoration and golden helmets.

Developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of man’s historic walk on the moon, this highly detailed collectible LEGO replica of the iconic Apollo 11 Eagle Lunar Lander is a spectacular display model

It’s packed with amazing details, including detachable ascent and descent stages, a lunar surface display base and 2 astronaut minifigures with NASA-detailed spacesuits

The LEGO Creator Expert Apollo 11 Lunar Lander makes an impressive display for home or office

The advanced LEGO Creator Expert Apollo 11 Lunar Lander model is a challenging and rewarding LEGO building set that makes a great gift for space and NASA fans, and for kids ages 16+

The LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander measures over 7” (20 cm) high, 8” (22cm) wide and 7” (20cm) deep