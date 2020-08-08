LEGO Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 10269 Building Kit, New 2020 (1,023 Pieces)



Explore the finer details of iconic engineering with the LEGO Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle. Developed in partnership with Harley-Davidson, this highly detailed LEGO motorcycle captures the magic of the real-life machine, from its solid-disc Lakester wheels with beefy tires to its teardrop fuel tank with printed logos and inbuilt speedometer. Other features include a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, dual exhaust pipes, handlebar steering, moveable gearshift pedal and brake levers, kickstand and a sturdy display stand. Finished with a dark red and black color scheme, this amazing display model makes a truly iconic centerpiece for the home or office. This advanced LEGO set provides an immersive and rewarding building experience. The LEGO Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle building kit can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO building bricks for creative building

Build a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy display model that captures the lines and engineering of the original with its teardrop fuel tank, an inbuilt speedometer, and dual exhaust pipes!

Authentically designed with a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, handlebar steering, moveable gear shift pedal and brake levers, and a sturdy display stand, this is an iconic display for home or office

Harley Davidson fans will appreciate the model’s incredible level of detailing all the way down to the solid disc Lakester wheels and red-and-black paint color scheme

The LEGO Creator Expert Harley Davidson Fat Boy is perfect for Harley Davidson and motorcycle fans ages 16+

The LEGO Creator Expert Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle measures over 7” (20 cm) high, 7” (18 cm) wide and 12” (33 cm) long