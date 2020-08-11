LEGO Creator Expert Fiat 500 10271 Toy Car Building Set for Adults and Fans of Model Kits Sets Idea, New 2020 (960 Pieces)



This LEGO Creator Expert Fiat 500 model car (10271) recreates a true icon of classic automotive design. Teenagers and adult fans will enjoy the challenging building experience offered by this model kit based on the Fiat 500F legend from the late ‘60s, and will appreciate all the authentic LEGO brick details, such as the luggage rack with suitcase, detailed interior, and opening roof, doors, hood and tailgate. To complete the Italian theme, this classic model car also includes a folding easel with a paintbrush, palette and small ‘painting’ of the car in front of the famous Colosseum in Rome. LEGO Creator Expert building kits are for adults and teenagers with a passion. From classic model cars and authentic buildings to fairground rides and other objects of desire, Creator Expert advanced LEGO sets offer a world of nostalgia, escapism, self-expression, pure enjoyment and surprise. Oh, and kids sometimes also use them as toys!

Recreate a taste of ‘La Dolce Vita’ with an advanced LEGO Creator Expert Fiat 500 model car brimming with Italian flair and LEGO brick details that teenagers and adults will enjoy building and displaying with pride

This model kit features a luggage rack, suitcase, detailed interior, engine, spare wheel and opening roof, doors, hood and tailgate; There’s even a ‘painting’ of the car by the Colosseum to complete the Italian feel

This advanced set is part of an amazing collection of authentic LEGO model cars and other iconic objects of desire that offer relaxing ‘me time’ building and impressive display centerpieces

More experienced teenage and adult builders will love to receive this 960-piece Fiat 500 model car as a birthday, holiday or special-occasion gift

Measuring over 11 cm (4.5 inches) high, 24 cm (9.5 inches) long and 11 cm (4.5 inches) wide, this buildable model makes for an impressive display piece on its own or as part of a collection of LEGO sets