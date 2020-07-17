LEGO Creator 3in1 Shuttle Transporter 31091 Building Kit (341 Pieces)



Head for the launch site aboard the powerful LEGO Creator 3in1 31091 Shuttle Transporter, featuring a truck and trailer with vertical exhaust stacks, roof-mounted horns, tinted windshield and 10 sturdy wheels with chunky tires, plus a space shuttle with large engines, opening payload bay doors, working crane and a satellite. Transport the shuttle and set out on daring space missions. With LEGO Creator 3in1 sets you get 3 different build and play experiences. Build the Shuttle Transporter, and then rebuild it to create a futuristic Helicopter Transporter or a Car with Caravan for further fun and adventures.

Build and rebuild 3 models with this LEGO Creator 3in1 play set. Build the Shuttle Transporter and then rebuild to create a futuristic Helicopter Transporter or a Car with Caravan!

The Shuttle Transporter features a detailed flatbed truck and trailer with 10 wheels and rubber tires, plus a space shuttle with opening payload bay doors, working crane and a satellite

Shuttle Transporter measures over 3 inches (10cm) high, 11 inches (28cm) long and 4 inches (12cm) wide Helicopter Transporter measures over 3 inches (8cm) high, 6 inches (17cm) long and 1 inches (3cm) wide Car with Caravan measures over 1 inches (4cm) high, 6 inches (16cm) long and 1 inches (3cm) wide

341 pieces – For boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages

This LEGO Creator 3in1 Shuttle Transporter 31091 set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building