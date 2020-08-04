LEGO Creator 3in1 Riverside Houseboat 31093 Building Kit (396 Pieces)



Build and rebuild 3 models with this 3in1 set. Build the Riverside Houseboat and then rebuild to create a Seaplane toy with a dock and crab or a Fishing Village with a pier, café and fishing boat!

This Riverside Houseboat construction set features exotic animal toys and a wealth of colorful features and functions, including an easy-to-access furnished cabin and a detailed deck area

Includes 2 minifigures: a fisherman and a girl, both ready for sailing adventures, plus bird, pelican and crocodile figures

Riverside Houseboat measures over 3” (10cm) high, 6” (17cm) long and 3” (8cm) wide Seaplane measures over 3” (10cm) high, 6” (17cm) long and 3” (8cm) wide Fishing Village measures over 4” (12cm) high, 10” (27cm) wide and 6” (17cm) deep Boat measures over 2” (7cm) high, 6” (17cm) long and 2” (6cm) wide

396 pieces – For boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages This LEGO Creator 3in1 Riverside Houseboat 31093 set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building