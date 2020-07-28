LEGO Creator 3in1 Propeller Plane 31099 Flying Toy Building Kit, New 2020 (128 Pieces)



Price: $9.84

(as of Jul 28,2020 12:03:15 UTC – Details)



Inspire kids’ creativity and love of play with the exciting LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Propeller Plane set. Kids will love to make cool takeoffs and landings with this colorful plane, featuring a spinning propeller and adjustable wing tips. Kids get 3 different build-and-play experiences with this LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set. They can build a propeller plane and then rebuild it into a jet plane or a toy helicopter with landing pad. Then they can let their creativity loose and build something completely new. This great building toy taps into different passions with its 3-in-1 building options, it makes a great gift for all occasions. LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets offer kids models that are detailed and realistic and encourage imaginative play. The models give endless building and play opportunities while helping to spark creativity in children of all ages. The fun, inspirational sets also make great little holiday gifts or birthday presents for kids.

Encourage creative role play with this action-packed LEGO Creator 3-in-1 propeller plane set and watch kids stretch their imagination and building skills as they play, imagine and build their own creations!

There’s action and adventure in the air as kids race around in a propeller lane, cruise in a powerful jet plane, zip around in a toy helicopter, and build their own creations

With this amazing LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set, kids will have endless fun building the propeller plane, rebuilding it into a jet plane, and rebuilding it again into a helicopter!

This easy-to-build LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set is a great holiday, birthday or anytime gift for boys and girls ages 6+ who love LEGO and planes

The propeller plane measures over 2” (7cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 7” (18cm) wide, meaning this exciting action toy is big enough for serious adventures and small enough to take on the move!