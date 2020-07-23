LEGO Creator 3in1 Mythical Creatures 31073 Building Kit (223 Pieces)



Enjoy monstrous adventures with this LEGO Creator 3in1 31073 Mythical Creatures set. Create a fire-breathing Dragon with a dark-red and yellow color scheme, large fangs, green eyes and pointed claws. This 3in1 children’s toy also features posable legs, head, tail and wings, and rebuilds to create a Giant Spider or an axe-bearing LEGO Troll for more scary LEGO fun.

3in1 design – Rebuilds into a Spider toy or a Troll toy

Dragon measures over 3-inch (8cm) high, 10-inch (27cm) long and 6-inch (17cm) wide Giant Spider measures over 1-inch (4cm) high, 7-inch (18cm) long and 6-inch (17cm) wide Troll stands over 5-inch (13cm) tall

223 pieces – For boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 12

LEGO Creator 3in1 building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building