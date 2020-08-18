LEGO Creator 3in1 Monster Truck Toy 31101 Cool Building Kit for Kids, New 2020 (163 Pieces)



Inspire kids’ passion for massive vehicles with the exciting LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Truck buildable toy set. They will love powering over any obstacles with this green and yellow monster truck, featuring a working suspension and a small car to roll over again and again. Kids get 3 different build-and-play experiences with this LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set. They can build a monster truck, rebuild it into a muscle car with finish line, a dragster, or create something from their imagination. This cool building toy encourages imaginative play and makes a great any-occasion present or gift for children. LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets offer kids models that are detailed and realistic and encourage imaginative play. The models offer endless building and play opportunities while helping to spark creativity in children of all ages. The fun, inspirational sets also make great extra gifts for kids for holidays or birthdays.

Drive creative role play with this action-packed LEGO Creator 3-in-1 monster truck set and watch kids’ imaginations and building skills soar as they play, imagine and build their own creations!

Action and excitement reach top speed as kids make big tracks in the monster truck, cruise in the muscle car, set records in the dragster and build their own models

With this awesome LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set, kids will have endless fun buildinga monster truck, rebuilding it into a muscle car and rebuilding it again into a super-fast dragster!

With monster truck, race car and dragster models, this 3-in-1 LEGO set is a great holiday, birthday or anytime gift for boys and girls ages 7+

With the monster truck measuring over 2” (6cm) high, 3” (10cm) long and 3” (8cm) wide, this exciting toy is big enough for real excitement and small enough to take on the go