LEGO Creator 3in1 Fire Dragon 31102 Building Kit, Cool Buildable Toy for Kids, New 2020 (234 Pieces)



Price: $19.95

Boost kids’ love of awesome creatures and their creativity with the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Fire Dragon set. Children love playing with this fearsome, fire-breathing dragon toy with posable head, jaw, legs, tail, wings and claws, plus an opening treasure chest with assorted elements. Kids get the joy and fun of 3 different build-and-play experiences in 1 with this LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set. They can build a fire dragon and then rebuild it into a saber-toothed tiger with posable limbs, head and jaw, a Scorpion with posable legs and claws, or dream up something completely new. This building toy encourages imaginative play and makes a great all-occasion gift for kids. LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets offer kids toys that are wonderfully detailed, tap into different passion points and spark imaginative play. The models offer endless building and play opportunities while helping to drive creativity in children of all ages.

Support kids’ imaginative role play with this exciting LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set featuring a fire dragon, a saber-toothed tiger and a scorpion!

Kids can stretch their building skills as they fly with a fire dragon, face a saber-toothed tiger, dodge a scorpion strike or let their creativity loose and build their own models

With this awesome LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set, kids will have endless fun building a fire dragon, rebuilding it into a saber-toothed tiger, and rebuilding it again into a scorpion!

With models of a fire dragon, saber-toothed tiger and scorpion, this 3-in-1 LEGO set is a great holiday, birthday or anytime gift for boys and girls ages 7+

With the Fire Dragon measuring over 4” (11cm) high, 12” (32cm) long and 9” (25cm) wide, this incredible animal action toy is big enough for playing out serious fantasy stories!