LEGO Classic Windows of Creativity 11004 Building Kit (450 Pieces)



Price: $29.99 - $24.00

(as of Aug 23,2020 20:34:34 UTC – Details)



Kids and families can all learn to build in new and imaginative ways with the LEGO Classic 11004 Windows of Creativity set, featuring a colorful selection of LEGO building bricks, eyes, wheels and hinges, plus a wide range of LEGO windows and doors for creating fun models. From a push-along robot with a cupboard tummy to a house shaped like a boot, children discover new ways to create exciting toys using standard LEGO elements. This set offers 3 levels of building complexity, making it an excellent starter set for budding LEGO builders. Includes age-appropriate building instructions to build fun models and even more LEGO Bricks to help children unlock their creative building skills!

Build and learn how to use LEGO building bricks in new and creative ways. From a haunted house to a robot with a cupboard tummy, young builders will enjoy creating these fun LEGO toys!

This LEGO Classic building kit delivers a world of creativity with a colorful selection of LEGO bricks and pieces, including eyes, wheels, hinges and a wide assortment of LEGO windows and doors

450 pieces – For boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans and kids of all ages

This LEGO Classic 11004 Windows of Creativity set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building